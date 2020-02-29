NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Earns News Sentiment Score of 1.00

News headlines about NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NetEase earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTES. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lowered NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.36.

NTES stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.71. 1,148,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,587. NetEase has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $361.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.82%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

