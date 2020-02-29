Netlist (NLST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS NLST opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.37. Netlist has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

NLST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other Netlist news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 250,000 shares of Netlist stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

