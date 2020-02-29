NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Update

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the January 30th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTWK. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 24,123.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetSol Technologies will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

