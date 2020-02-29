Neumark Achieves Market Cap of $2.76 Million (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Neumark token can now be bought for about $0.0698 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, YoBit, HitBTC and BitBay. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $925.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neumark has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.05 or 0.02602014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00226433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00135703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Neumark

Neumark’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,066,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,535,030 tokens. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

