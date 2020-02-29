Neural Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $15,825.00 and $4.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neural Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.02508328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00228377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neural Protocol Token Profile

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol.

Neural Protocol Token Trading

Neural Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

