Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day moving average of $102.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 286.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $3,028,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $167,672.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,866.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,948 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.