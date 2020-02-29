Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 30th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Friday, December 6th.

In other news, VP Gregory Harper acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 75,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 5,765.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 24.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $2.90 on Friday. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $54.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

