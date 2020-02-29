Neutral Media Coverage Unlikely to Impact Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price

Headlines about Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have trended neutral on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a news impact score of 0.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

TSE RY traded down C$2.70 on Friday, reaching C$99.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,774,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$97.30 and a 12-month high of C$109.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$105.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.7700008 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.31%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total value of C$811,983.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$634,483.68.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

