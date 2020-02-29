Neutral News Coverage Unlikely to Impact Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Share Price

News coverage about Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) has trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tata Motors earned a news sentiment score of 0.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Tata Motors’ analysis:

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Tata Motors stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,844,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,591. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.70.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.