New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 16,770 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of STAAR Surgical worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 483.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAA. BTIG Research began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 47,408 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $1,763,577.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $4,498,688.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STAA opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 2.18. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $42.73.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.