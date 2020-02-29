New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 5,671 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Marcus & Millichap worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

MMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.45 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. Marcus & Millichap’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $153,718.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,378.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

