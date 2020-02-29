New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 17,500 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Wabash National worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 51,931 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 249,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 129,575 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,379,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNC opened at $10.98 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $584.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.20.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

WNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

