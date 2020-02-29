New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 37,346 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 162.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,346 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Grocery Outlet worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 81.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 198.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,716.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $662,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,059 in the last ninety days.

NYSE GO opened at $31.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.18. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $47.57.

GO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

