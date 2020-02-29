New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $32.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $80.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.84 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 119.52%. Analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

