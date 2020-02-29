New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $34,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $238,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 218.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LILAK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

