New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

NYSE:IVR opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 41.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Brian Norris bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,075.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David B. Lyle bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.