New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,968 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Brookfield Property Reit by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Brookfield Property Reit by 78.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Brookfield Property Reit stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

