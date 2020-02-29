New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,246 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Hostess Brands worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,003,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,557 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,431,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,894,000 after buying an additional 2,119,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1,923.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,971,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after buying an additional 1,874,364 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 866,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 599,382 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,291,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,035,000 after buying an additional 272,563 shares during the period.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,879,480.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,237.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,779. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

TWNK stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.58. Hostess Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

