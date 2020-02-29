New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RARE opened at $56.08 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

