New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at $177,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 4,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,486,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,090 in the last three months. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $75.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $803.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 16.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

