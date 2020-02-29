New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.92 Million Position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Kornit Digital worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

KRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 5.34. Kornit Digital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.18%. Research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.