New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Kadant worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,548,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 13,940.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,993 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 12.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 191,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Kadant from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.32. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $114.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.38 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 7.39%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kadant news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 99,261 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,353.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $580,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,587 shares of company stock worth $5,732,251 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

