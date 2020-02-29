New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Northwest Natural worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWN shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Williams Capital upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NWN stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.12. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.