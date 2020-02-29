New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.06 Million Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Nelnet worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 64.22, a current ratio of 64.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.33. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $69.97.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $288.11 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

