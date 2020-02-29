New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Gentherm worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THRM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Gentherm from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. Gentherm Inc has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

