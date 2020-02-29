New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,066 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86,698 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 153,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KALU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

In related news, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KALU stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average is $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.