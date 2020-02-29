New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,566.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after buying an additional 979,302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,370,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 486,035 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $4,858,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,822,000 after buying an additional 206,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 44.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 283,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 87,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

