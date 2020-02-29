New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2 Million Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Zogenix worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zogenix by 12.2% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,986,000 after buying an additional 173,804 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zogenix by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,955,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zogenix in the third quarter worth approximately $13,312,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zogenix by 46.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 146,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 46,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zogenix by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Zogenix alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,775,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,725 shares of company stock worth $3,191,210. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11.

ZGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.