New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 68.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $120.91 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

In other news, President John Redmond bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sidoti reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.27.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

