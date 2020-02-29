New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Arcosa worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,267,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,324 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $10,688,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $8,881,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $4,006,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 763.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. Arcosa Inc has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

