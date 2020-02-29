New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 20,362 Shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Career Education worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Career Education by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Career Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Career Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Career Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Career Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Career Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of CECO stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. Career Education Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

