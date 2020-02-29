New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Neenah worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Neenah by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Neenah by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Neenah by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,075.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $538,718.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NP stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.52. Neenah Inc has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average is $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $993.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Neenah had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

