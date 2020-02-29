New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,600 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 14.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 95.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 96,125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 22.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 40,540.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $255,517.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,957 shares of company stock worth $280,919. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

