New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,200 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCPT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.11. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

