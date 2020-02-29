New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,000 Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Pattern Energy Group worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 241.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

Shares of PEGI stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEGI. BidaskClub upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.75 price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.