New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,200 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Sally Beauty worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,096.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 702,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 643,502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 414,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 147,897 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 32,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 301,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBH shares. DA Davidson upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

SBH stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

