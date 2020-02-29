New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 22,082 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,082 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $33.74 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.