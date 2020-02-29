New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,800 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Rogers worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,767,000 after acquiring an additional 64,395 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Rogers by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $116.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average is $131.69. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.