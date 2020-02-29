New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,800 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Stepan worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stepan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

NYSE:SCL opened at $87.83 on Friday. Stepan has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Stepan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

