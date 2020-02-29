New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 413,635 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,023 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 413,635 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $189,265.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.