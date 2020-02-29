New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,800 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other ESCO Technologies news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 6,211 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $640,540.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ESE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE ESE opened at $90.92 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

