New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,200 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 244,286 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,476,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 50.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after acquiring an additional 129,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 219.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 60,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $121,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 262,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,802,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIX stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $58.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

