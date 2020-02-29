New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,700 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Progress Software worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 200.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Progress Software by 861.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Progress Software by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 69,981 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Progress Software Corp has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

