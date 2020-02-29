New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,800 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of California Water Service Group worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.89%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

