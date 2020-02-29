New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,200 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $528,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

DCOM stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $622.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCOM. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Avinash Reddy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $39,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $251,280 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

