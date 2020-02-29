New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Encore Wire worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Encore Wire by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $48.91 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $302.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.31 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

