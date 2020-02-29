New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Boyd Gaming worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,351 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $882,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $833.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,309.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

