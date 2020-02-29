Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NEWA) Short Interest Down 8.6% in February

Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NEWA) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 30th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NEWA opened at $3.29 on Friday. Newater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Newater Technology stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.15% of Newater Technology worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Newater Technology Company Profile

Newater Technology, Inc is a wastewater purification treatment company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis (DTRO) and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater.

