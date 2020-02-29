Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report sales of $499.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $487.20 million and the highest is $521.00 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $447.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMRK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 621,587 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 137,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMRK stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. Newmark Group has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

