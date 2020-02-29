Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,270,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 30th total of 16,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,786,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,639. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,395.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $1,625,537. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,706,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,525,000 after purchasing an additional 107,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEM. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.